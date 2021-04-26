Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pool were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $3,273,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 14.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.22.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $419.53 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $203.23 and a 1-year high of $426.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.17.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

