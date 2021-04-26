Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Raised to $405.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Loop Capital from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.22.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $419.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.76 and a 200 day moving average of $352.17. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $203.23 and a fifty-two week high of $426.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

