PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.23, RTT News reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PCH stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.46. 644,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,054. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on PCH. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.