PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $33.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 70,498 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $13,835,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.