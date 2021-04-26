Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.86. 34,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.01. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 137.43%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.