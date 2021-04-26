Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,410 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 66,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,011. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan acquired 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,580 shares of company stock worth $261,415. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.