Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 8,480 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Codexis comprises approximately 1.1% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Codexis by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $24.69. 13,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,330. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.77 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

