Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.49). On average, research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

