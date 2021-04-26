Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.79 and last traded at $44.79. 4,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 539,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

