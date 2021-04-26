Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,468 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,258,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,820,000 after acquiring an additional 339,850 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,317 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tenable by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after buying an additional 438,791 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,160,000 after buying an additional 72,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $40.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,148,886.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,148 shares of company stock worth $12,897,415. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

