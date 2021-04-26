Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $708,000 Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 124.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $147,070.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $479,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,115 shares of company stock worth $877,629. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

