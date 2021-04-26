Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $811,000 Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -192.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

