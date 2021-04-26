Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after buying an additional 1,073,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 956,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,461 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,115,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 280,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at $3,750,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $19.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

