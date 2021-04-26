Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.99 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $206.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.87 and a 200 day moving average of $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.86 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

