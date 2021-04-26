Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,185 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $1,813,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 126,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,564,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Argus raised their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $224.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The firm has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.