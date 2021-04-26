Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Prologis stock opened at $114.87 on Thursday. Prologis has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $115.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

