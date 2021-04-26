Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded up $40.72 on Monday, hitting $172.50. The company had a trading volume of 868,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.65 and a 200-day moving average of $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,020,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

