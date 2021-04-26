ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE UL opened at $56.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

