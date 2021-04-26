ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 82,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 222.0% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

