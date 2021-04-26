ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 334 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,080.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 83,429 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 576,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE:SRC opened at $45.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -574.80 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

