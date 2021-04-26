Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Psychemedics were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of PMD stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. Psychemedics Co. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.