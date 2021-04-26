Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.98. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securiti upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,652.06.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $856.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,459.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,394.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

