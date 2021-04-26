Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for BCB Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

BCBP stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $237.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 53.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.