Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for CVB Financial Corp. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

