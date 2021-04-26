Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Boosted by William Blair

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – William Blair increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Graco in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $77.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $78.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Insiders have sold a total of 147,632 shares of company stock worth $10,457,506 in the last three months. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

