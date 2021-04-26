Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Increased by Raymond James

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NPI. CIBC raised shares of Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.20.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$44.12 on Monday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$28.76 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.03.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.65%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

