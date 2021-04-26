Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

TPH opened at $22.74 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $9,284,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $3,648,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

