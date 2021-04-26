Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $262.63 on Monday. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.98.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Biogen by 13.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Biogen by 16.3% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

