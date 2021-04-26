Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.32.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $189.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day moving average is $152.94. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,016,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,034,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,488,000 after acquiring an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

