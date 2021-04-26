Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

