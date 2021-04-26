Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $3.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

Facebook stock opened at $301.13 on Monday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $180.82 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,507,799 shares of company stock valued at $426,375,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

