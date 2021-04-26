Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Qorvo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.48.

QRVO stock opened at $193.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.25. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $199.94. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 513,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,902,000 after purchasing an additional 113,112 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

