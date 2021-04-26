Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.25 Million in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX opened at $433.35 on Monday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $220.57 and a 1 year high of $449.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $421.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.59.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.