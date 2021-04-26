Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,924,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,576.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 96,605 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 436,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $63.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

