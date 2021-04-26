Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes $704,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $47.21.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.