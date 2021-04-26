Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,808,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

VSS stock opened at $134.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.22.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

