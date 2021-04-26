Quiztok (QTCON) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0794 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $54.76 million and $11.45 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 689,603,308 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

