R. R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RRD stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $436.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.60. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

