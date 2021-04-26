Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RAIFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

Raiffeisen Bank International stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

