Raise 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,121.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Raise has a market capitalization of $183,698.77 and approximately $1,121.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raise has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00063651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.05 or 0.00737802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00093737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.42 or 0.07359080 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.