Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys 780 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,000. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 187.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.31 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

