Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Purchases 410 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.5% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 46,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $596,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 27.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 130,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $117.56 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.68, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

