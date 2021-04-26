Raymond James Boosts MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $68.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $54.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,665.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

