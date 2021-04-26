Raymond James Increases Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $43.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

FCX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.47.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.54 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.95 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.