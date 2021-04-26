Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $24,160.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $24,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $24,160.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $24,720.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $25,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $22,120.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $22,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $85,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $85,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $26,080.00.

Shares of RDI opened at $6.08 on Monday. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $132.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reading International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Reading International as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

