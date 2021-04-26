Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.49. Ready Capital posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

RC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 40.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 116.7% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RC stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

