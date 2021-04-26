Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $14.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $787.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. Analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

RC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

