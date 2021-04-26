Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total value of C$49,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,683,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,710,544.21.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total value of C$47,901.90.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total value of C$48,473.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$49,299.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$48,463.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$47,441.70.

On Friday, January 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total value of C$50,617.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total value of C$57,167.10.

On Monday, January 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total value of C$56,597.40.

Shares of REAL opened at C$16.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.89. Real Matters Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.87 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on REAL. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.67.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

