Real Matters (REA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Real Matters (TSE:REA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.60 million.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

