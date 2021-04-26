Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/15/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/31/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/18/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/4/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $86.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $92.85.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.